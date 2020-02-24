Sophomore Emily Hege, who last year was voted to the Journal's All-Northwest team, has led North Davidson, averaging 25.6 points and 11.7 rebounds.
Erica Wyatt has averaged 11.6 points for Wilkes Central, which lost in overtime to eventual tournament champion Alleghany in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A semifinals. Senior Madison German averages 9.4 points, and sophomore Zoe Susi scores 9.1 points per game.
