Mount Tabor plays host to a first-round game for the second straight season.
North Buncombe last week won the Western Mountain Athletic 3-A tournament, its first title since 1997.
Ciara Wright, a senior, leads Mount Tabor by averaging nearly 20 points. The winning season is the Spartans' third in a row.
