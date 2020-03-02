Alleghany will remain in Sparta on Wednesday for the fourth round of the Class 1-A playoffs, taking on Mitchell.

The Trojans eked past No. 7 Highlands 50-46 on Monday night to keep their postseason run alive. Senior Abigail Keesling, who made four free throws late in the fourth quarter to secure that third-round victory, has averaged more than 15 points for Alleghany. Madison Brown, a senior as well, has pitched in averaging more than 11.

Mitchell, which finished second in the Western Highlands 2-A/1-A behind Mountain Heritage, is led by juniors Marley Cloer and Paige Johnson. Both have averaged more than 10 points for the Mountaineers this season.

