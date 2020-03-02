FCDForbush

Forbush senior guard Hope Grimes (15) drives to the basket on Jan. 15 in Lewisville.

Forbush, in the Class 2-A playoffs, will try to get seniors Parkley Hennings, Hope Grimes and Nicole Scott to 100 career wins under Coach Bradley Shore.

Grimes' 21 points against Burnsville Mountain Heritage tied a season-high. Hennings has averaged 15 points, with Scott adding more than 13.

Forbush will be trying to reach the West Region final for a second straight season, equaling the deepest postseason run in the program's history.

Freshman Kyla Bryant and senior Anayia Fulson have averaged more than 12 points for Salisbury, with just a lone loss on Dec. 27 to West Rowan, this season.

