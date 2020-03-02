East Surry and Murphy will meet for the third straight season in the Class 1-A playoffs.
In the West Region final in 2019, a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from then-freshman Cadence Lawson got East Surry a 41-38 victory.
Undefeated Murphy, under Coach Ray Gutierrez, has outscored opponents 1,868-1,084. Lawson, now a sophomore and the Northwest 1-A tournament MVP, and junior Dasia Lambert, the conference player of the year, have averaged in double figures for the Cardinals.
