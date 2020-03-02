Bishop McGuinness, in the Class 1-A East for the second straight season, makes another long road trip for the fourth round.

The Villains are coming off a round trip of 450 miles to face top-seeded Pamlico County. Bishop McGuinness defeated the Hurricanes 58-41, led by freshman Tate Chappell's 16 points. The team will follow it with a round trip of nearly 500 miles to Perquimans County High School in Hertford for this matchup against Holmes.

