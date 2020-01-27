Two of the Northwest 1-A's top teams will meet in Pilot Mountain.

Dasia Lambert, a 5-foot-7 guard for league leader East Surry, scored a game-high 16 points against South Stokes on Friday.

Mount Airy is coming off a 47-43 league loss to Bishop McGuinness. Addison Phipps is averaging 14 points per game for the Granite Bears.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments