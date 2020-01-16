Nine games into conference play, Ledford is tied for second in the Central Carolina 2-A with West Davidson and North Davidson.
Ledford defeated West Davidson 46-43 in their last matchup Dec. 17, with Sarah Ledbetter scoring 20 points. The Panthers have won six straight games.
