FCDForbush

Forbush guard Brittney Gammons (left) steals the ball from Forsyth Country Day guard Nasia Ballas on Jan. 15 in Lewisville. Forbush (17-2 overall, 9-2 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A) is ranked third in NCHSAA Class 2-A by MaxPreps.com.

Forbush is ranked third in NCHSAA Class 2-A, per MaxPreps.com.

Forbush has outscored opponents 1,178-702 through 19 games. Senior Parkley Hennings has led the Falcons averaging 15.3 points with Nicole Scott adding 13.3.

Forbush won 50-47 on Feb. 3 in East Bend. The Wildcats have won eight straight games.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Recommended for you

Load comments