Forbush is ranked third in NCHSAA Class 2-A, per MaxPreps.com.
Forbush has outscored opponents 1,178-702 through 19 games. Senior Parkley Hennings has led the Falcons averaging 15.3 points with Nicole Scott adding 13.3.
Forbush won 50-47 on Feb. 3 in East Bend. The Wildcats have won eight straight games.
