Forbush is the top-ranked team in Class 2-A, according to MaxPreps.
The Falcons are coming off a 50-47 conference win over West Stokes in East Bend on Friday. The Wildcats approached that matchup rated by MaxPreps as the No. 4 ranked team in Class 2-A.
Parkley Hennings, a 5-foot-11 senior, leads with Falcons with 16 points per game. Senior Nicole Scott has averaged 15 points.
After a 39-35 win against North Forsyth on Friday, Atkins sits in second place in the league standings behind the Falcons. The Camels got that victory behind 11 points each from Layla Tillery and Annabell Merriam.
