Under Coach William Tibbs, who was hired in May, Winston-Salem Prep has scored the most wins in a season since Eugene Love led the Phoenix to the NCHSAA Class 1-A title in 2015-16, the last of two straight championships. The team won a combined six games in the following three seasons.

Tre'Zha Muhammad, a senior captain, and junior Tatyana Childress have averaged more than 16 points per game.

East Surry picked up its first conference win in the Northwest 1-A on Jan. 10 against Bishop McGuinness, which recorded just its second loss in 13 games. Cadence Lawson, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard, scored 17 points in that 43-27 victory. Dasia Lambert, a junior guard, had 12.

