The Villains lost to the Cardinals, who lead the Northwest 1-A, 43-27 on Jan. 10.

Cadence Lawson and Dasia Lambert each scored in double figures for East Surry in that game in Pilot Mountain. That game was Bishop McGuinness’ only conference loss this season. Junior Michelle Petrangeli has led the Villains, averaging 12.4 points.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

