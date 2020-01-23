The Granite Bears share the top spot in the Northwest 1-A with rival East Surry, and those two teams will meet Tuesday in Pilot Mountain.
Mount Airy has two straight league wins, against South Stokes and Winston-Salem Prep. Addie Phipps, a freshman guard, has averaged more than 14 points per game.
Bishop McGuinness began conference play with a 43-27 loss to East Surry on Jan. 10 before winning its next two games. Michelle Petrangeli, a 5-foot-9 junior, averages more than 12 points per game.
