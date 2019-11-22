West Forsyth v. Butler

West Forsyth's Catherine Byun is one of the few remaining players from last season's NCHSAA Class 4-A state-championship team. 

The 31st annual Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic will start on Saturday with eight games at two sites.

The tournament, named after the legendary sports writer at the Winston-Salem Journal, is comprised of the Pepsi Bracket and the Champion Bracket. The four first-round games in the Pepsi Bracket will be played at Atkins, and the four first-round games in the Champion Bracket will be played at Glenn. 

At Atkins, top-seeded West Forsyth, the reigning tournament champions and the winner of the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship, will play at 1 p.m. against No. 8 West Stokes. Following that game No. 5 Mount Tabor will play No. 4 East Forsyth, followed by No. 6 Winston-Salem Christian vs. No. 3 Forbush, and No. 7 Reagan vs. No. 2 Glenn. 

The winners of the first-round games at Atkins will play at 6:30 and 8 p.m. in Monday's semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 6:30 on Wednesday at Atkins.

In the Champion Bracket Saturday at Glenn, No. 6 Winston-Salem Prep will play No. 3 North Wilkes at 1 p.m., followed by No. 5 Walkertown vs. No. 4 Reynolds. The last two games on Saturday at Glenn are No. 8 Carver vs. No. 1 Parkland and No. 7 North Forsyth vs. No. 2 Atkins, which won the Champion Bracket last year.

Saturday's winners will play at 6:30 and 8 p.m. in Monday's semifinals at Glenn. The championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Atkins.

