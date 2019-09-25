A full slate of high school football games kicks off again Friday night across the Piedmont Triad.
The Western Piedmont 2-A begins conference play, and Carver and Walkertown are off to their best starts within the last few years.
Meanwhile, the Central Carolina 2-A is entering its third week of conference play.
Here are five area games to watch:
Walkertown (4-0) at North Surry (1-3)
Walkertown had an off week following a 47-0 rout of Bishop McGuinness on Sept. 12. The Wolfpack will open conference play in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A against North Surry on Friday in Toast.
With four straight wins, so far, it's the team's best start since 2014; the Wolfpack finished that season with a second-round appearance in the NCHSAA Class 1-AA playoffs. In that span, Zion Conrad has passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Que'sean Brown and Jerron Sellars have combined for six touchdowns and 325 rushing yards.
North Surry lost its third straight game Friday with a 57-38 loss against nonconference rival Mount Airy on Sept. 20. It was the team's first game with a healthy roster after battling injuries, according to Coach Patrick Taylor.
Against Mount Airy, Chase Swartz passed for 591 yards and six touchdowns. Nick Badgett, a senior wide receiver returning from an ankle sprain he sustained Aug. 30 against Elkin, recorded 152 yards and three touchdowns.
Carver (2-2) at North Forsyth (0-4)
Carver, off to its best start since 2015, faces North Forsyth on Friday at Nifong-Crafford Stadium to start conference play. The Yellowjackets won three of their first four games in 2015, finishing at 8-5 with a second-round appearance in the Class 2-A playoffs.
So far, quarterback Jaquez Sims has passed for 467 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The junior has another 126 rushing yards, scoring twice. Wide receivers Todd Ryan and Keishawn Boyd have combined for 360 yards and two touchdowns.
Following an 18-12 win at home over South Davidson on Sept. 12, the Yellowjackets had an off week.
North Forsyth has been outscored 133-24 by opponents this season. In four games, Marquez Hurst has 233 yards receiving and two touchdowns. At quarterback, junior Marque Hall has 317 passing yards along with four interceptions and a touchdown.
Kannapolis Brown (2-1) at Davie County (3-2)
After two road games, Davie County returns to Mocksville on Friday to face Kannapolis Brown.
Davie lost consecutive road games against West Rowan and South Iredell by a combined six points. Quarterback Nate Hampton passed for 342 yards and four touchdowns in those two games. The junior has passed for 1,196 yards and 10 touchdowns, so far, this year.
Kannapolis Brown's 30-0 shutout loss against Mooresville on Sept. 13 was the Wonders' worst shutout loss in more than three decades. Greensboro Page defeated Brown 37-0 in 1986 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Wonders rebounded Sept. 20 with a 34-20 win against West Rowan. Jakhiry Bennett and Todd Kennedy combined for 234 yards rushing on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns.
Oak Grove (4-0, 2-0) at Central Davidson (3-1, 1-1)
Oak Grove will play a one-loss Central Davidson in Lexington on Friday in the third week of conference play for the Central Carolina 2-A.
The Grizzlies scored 82 points in conference wins against North Davidson and Lexington.
Quarterback Ian McGlamery, who announced his verbal commitment to Division III Averett on Tuesday, has thrown six touchdown passes while recording 357 passing yards and throwing one interception. Aiden Shewcow, a junior running back, rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the Grizzlies' wins.
Cory Casilac, a sophomore, has led a solid running game for Central Davidson. In the team's loss last week against Thomasville, the running back had 152 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. So far, he's accounted for 671 yards and eight touchdowns this season.
Forbush (3-1) at Atkins (1-3)
Forbush travels to Atkins, taking on the Camels at C.J. Washington/Ben W. Warren Stadium on Friday night.
The Falcons had an off week before the start of conference play. Prior to that, Starmount, a Yadkin County rival, defeated Forbush 35-29 in East Bend on Sept. 13 to hand the team its first loss of the season. Jacob Lounds, a senior, finished with 132 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.
Atkins has been shut out three times three shutout losses in four games this season. The Camels' first win occurred against Chatham Central on Aug. 30 — a 41-40 double-overtime victory in Bear Creek.
