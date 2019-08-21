Greensboro Dudley at West Forsyth
West Forsyth opens its season at home for the second straight year, taking on Greensboro Dudley on Friday at Jerry Peoples Stadium in Clemmons.
According to Coach Adrian Snow, the Titans are returning a good chunk of their offensive standouts that led the team to an 8-4 finish and runner-up in the Central Piedmont 4-A in 2018. That includes G'mone Wilson, a senior running back who rushed for 1,570 yards and was an all-conference selection last year.
Jalen Ferguson returns at quarterback along with Shane Jarvis, who will also take snaps behind a stout offensive line made up of players like Jared Wilson, a rising senior tackle with nine Division I offers.
Dudley is coming off its fourth consecutive season of 10 or more wins. Last year, the Panthers advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs with standouts including Mike Wyman — now a senior wide receiver who committed to South Carolina in April.
Junior defensive lineman Payton Page, a 5-star prospect per 247Sports, is returning as well. The Panthers also have a new addition in North Carolina commit Myles Murphy, who transferred from Southwest Guilford.
North Davidson at Parkland
North Davidson ended last season with its first NCHSAA championship appearance since 1966, while Parkland won had success of its own — the Mustangs won their first playoff game in 11 years. Both teams face off at Deaton-Thompson Stadium on Friday for the Mustangs' home opener.
Parkland returns its starting quarterback, junior Camian Shell, who passed for 2,722 yards with 32 touchdowns. He had another four on the ground, rushing for 280 yards. And he'll have experienced targets on the field, including Chase Rorie, who had 758 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns in just half a season of football last year.
North Davidson lost much of its roster from that historic run to the Class 2-AA championship, which ended in a loss to perennial heavyweight Shelby. The Black Knights graduated 29 seniors, but retained some key players. That includes quarterback Landon Moore, who finished the season passing for 3,195 yards and 39 touchdowns.
South Stokes at West Stokes
Two Stokes county high schools are set for a nonconference clash Friday in King. South Stokes travels to West Stokes, marking David Diamont's return to the gridiron at the helm of the Sauras.
Diamont was hired in May, after announcing his retirement from coaching at East Surry — where he had a combined record of 252-131 with the Cardinals from 1977 to 1990 and 1999 to 2017 — in March 2018. The Sauras return two of their three players who earned all-conference in the Northwest 1-A in Noah Bennett and Paul Thomas Fischer.
It's the third straight year both teams have met in a season opener. West Stokes has won the last two matchups, outscoring the Sauras 69-27 dating back to 2017.
The Wildcats, which won the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A and finished at 11-2 last season under Coach Jimmy Upchurch. With quarterback Tyler Smith now entering his freshman year at Winston-Salem State, West Stokes will have Amon Conrad filling that role. And there are plenty of weapons on offense, including Chris Brown at H-back and wide receiver Kelin Parsons.
Starmount at Mount Airy
Wallace Shelton Stadium will have its stadium occupied once again Friday night, as Mount Airy takes on Starmount. The Rams come into the season, having reached the Class 1-AA West Region final last year — a first since 2014.
In a span of a decade, Mount Airy leads the series 6-4. The last time Starmount defeated the Granite Bears in a season opener was in 2013.
Holden Poindexter makes his return at quarterback for Mount Airy, after breaking records in last year's matchup against the Rams. Then a sophomore making his first start for the Granite Bears, he threw for 324 yards resulting in a 45-38 victory. His performance broke a 49-year-old single-game passing record previously held by Bill Wall.
Glenn at Ledford
Glenn lost its season opener to Ledford to kick off 2018 — the Panthers ended up advancing to the Class 2-AA East Region final that year. Now the Bobcats travel to Wallburg, for one of two away games before the team finally has a home matchup on Sept. 6 at the newly-renovated Marty Stanley Stadium.
The Panthers return the majority of their offensive line, including seniors Daylen Collins and Jesus Ontiveros. Walker Lackey, who was named the starter at quarterback last year as a junior, will likely play in a few roles this season. According to Coach Chris Adams, that could mean he'll play at receiver, possibly running back while taking some snaps at quarterback again.
Glenn has several returning standouts including junior Jahvaree Ritzie, who is rated a 4-star prospect by 247Sports with more than 10 Division I offers. Desmond Morgan, a Charlotte commit, also begins his final season on the defensive line.