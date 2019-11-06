ReaganFB

Parkland senior wide receiver Chase Rorie (2) catches a pass on Sept. 27 against Reagan. Parkland is one of three teams tied for first place in the Piedmont Triad 3-A coming into the final week of the regular season.

It's the final week of the regular season — one last chance to shake up the conference standings. And plenty of rivalry games will kick off Friday night across the Northwest.

Mount Airy and East Surry will play in Pilot Mountain for the Northwest 1-A championship.

In just its second season as a varsity program, Oak Grove can win the Central Carolina 2-A outright in a win over East Davidson.

In the Piedmont Triad 3-A, three teams are tied for first place heading into Friday's games. 

Here are six games to watch across the area:

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Recommended for you

Load comments