It's hard to believe that we're already at this point in the season, but there's less than one month until the NCHSAA playoffs start.
Now that every team in the Northwest has started conference play, many of them are scrambling for conference supremacy and fighting for their spot in the postseason.
Here are this week's Week 9 games on what is predicted to be a crisp, chilly Friday night:
Davie County (4-3, 1-0) at West Forsyth (7-0, 1-0)
Both teams are coming off of wins in their conference games in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
Davie County dominated Reynolds in the second half last week in Mocksville and won 63-34. West Forsyth survived a late field-goal attempt to beat East Forsyth 41-38 and remain undefeated.
For the Titans, it will be interesting to see how they react after last week's emotional win against the Eagles. West Forsyth comes into this week's game sharing first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A with Davie and Glenn.
East Forsyth (6-1, 0-1) at Glenn (5-2, 1-0)
The battle of Kernersville is always a heated one, and this year's version is at Marty Stanley Stadium.
East Forsyth has owned this rivalry over the years. The Eagles won nine straight games from 2008 to 2016, but the Bobcats won in 2017 to break the streak. The Eagles, however, beat the Bobcats twice last year, including a 42-6 win in the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.
According to Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth, the Eagles will be without running back Ahmani Marshall, who has committed to Wake Forest, due to a shoulder injury.
Glenn comes into this game in a three-way tie for first place following last week's close win against Reagan. The Raiders led the Bobcats 7-0 after the third quarter last week, but Anthony Davis of the Bobcats caught a 67-yard touchdown pass with less than three minutes left. Aronson Cook caught the two-point conversion pass for an 8-7 win.
Reagan (6-1, 0-1) at Reynolds (3-4, 0-1)
Both teams will try to bounce back Friday at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after losing their conference openers last week.
Quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth has been an offensive stalwart this season for the Raiders, who have outscored their opponents 262-92. In the first six games of the season, Hollingsworth completed 57 of 104 passes for 853 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he rushed for 462 yards on 46 carries and six touchdowns.
Reynolds gave up 42 points in the second half against Davie. Quarterback Caden Davis of the Demons for 302 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-33 passing.
The Demons have been outscored 214-187 this season.
Greensboro Dudley (6-1, 1-0) at Mount Tabor (4-3, 1-0)
Dudley, Mount Tabor and Parkland came into this week tied first place in the conference after the first week of conference play.
Dudley hammered Greensboro Smith 55-12 last week and has outscored its opponents 249-100. Through the first six games of the season, quarterback Jahmier Slade completed 39 of 73 passes for 733 yards and nine touchdowns. Last week against Smith, he was 6 of 9 for 159 yards and three touchdowns, and he scored a rushing touchdown.
Mount Tabor throttled Western Guilford 46-0 last week in Greensboro in its first conference game. The Spartans opened the season playing five of their first six games against teams from the Central Piedmont 4-A.
The Spartans have outscored their opponents 112-93.
West Stokes (4-3, 3-0) at North Surry (4-3, 3-0)
Both teams are tied for first place as they get set to play this important Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A game Friday night in Toast.
West Stokes has been dominant in its first three WPAC 2-A games this season, outscoring its opponents 132-24. The Wildcats are coming off a 47-0 win last week against Carver.
North Surry, under first-year Coach Patrick Taylor, squeaked past Forbush 20-19 last week.
