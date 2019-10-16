East Forsyth West Forsyth Football (copy)

West Forsyth halfback Jordan Kennedy (81) celebrates his touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Central Piedmont 4-A football game against East Forsyth on Oct. 11. The Titans defeated the Eagles 41-38.

It's hard to believe that we're already at this point in the season, but there's less than one month until the NCHSAA playoffs start.

Now that every team in the Northwest has started conference play, many of them are scrambling for conference supremacy and fighting for their spot in the postseason.

Here are this week's Week 9 games on what is predicted to be a crisp, chilly Friday night:

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

jspivey@wsjournal.com

336-727-7370

@JaySpivey_WSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments