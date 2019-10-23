KickoffClassic (copy)

Oak Grove senior quarterback Ian McGlamery (11) hands the ball off to junior running back Aiden Shewcow (9) on Aug. 16 at the second annual Kickoff Classic. The Grizzlies are 8-0 this season and will play an important Central Carolina 2-A game Friday against Ledford.

Just three weeks remain before the playoffs begin, and plenty of important conference games are scheduled to kick off in the area.

Undefeated Oak Grove takes on Ledford, which has just one loss this season, in a key matchup in the Central Carolina 2-A. Davie County approaches its Central Piedmont 4-A game against Glenn coming off its victory over West Forsyth, which was ranked fifth in last week's Associated Press poll of North Carolina teams. 

Here are five games to watch on Friday night: 

Get the latest high school sports stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our PrepZone newsletter.

pferlise@wsjournal.com

@PatrickFerlise

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments