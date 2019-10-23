Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
Oak Grove senior quarterback Ian McGlamery (11) hands the ball off to junior running back Aiden Shewcow (9) on Aug. 16 at the second annual Kickoff Classic. The Grizzlies are 8-0 this season and will play an important Central Carolina 2-A game Friday against Ledford.
Just three weeks remain before the playoffs begin, and plenty of important conference games are scheduled to kick off in the area.
Undefeated Oak Grove takes on Ledford, which has just one loss this season, in a key matchup in the Central Carolina 2-A. Davie County approaches its Central Piedmont 4-A game against Glenn coming off its victory over West Forsyth, which was ranked fifth in last week's Associated Press poll of North Carolina teams.
Here are five games to watch on Friday night:
Ledford (5-3, 5-1) at Oak Grove (8-0, 6-0)
The Grizzlies have improved dramatically since their inaugural varsity season in 2018. Oak Grove, which opened its doors in August 2017, finished at 5-7 last year with just four conference wins — one of its losses being a 21-0 shutout against Ledford.
The Grizzlies defeated West Davidson 54-17 last week for their eighth straight victory. Aiden Shewcow, a junior running back, rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns. Quarterback Ian McGlamery, an Averett commit, had 191 passing yards and three touchdowns.
Ledford lost 30-6 last week at home against Salisbury, snapping the Panthers' 14-game conference winning streak. This season, quarterback Walker Lackey has run for 669 yards and 10 touchdowns. The senior also has 425 passing yards.
Glenn (5-3, 1-1) at Davie County (5-3, 2-0)
After last week's win against West Forsyth, Davie County sits atop the standings in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The War Eagles return to Mocksville on Friday to face Glenn.
Nate Hampton passed for 304 yards, rushed for another 76 and accounted for four total touchdowns in the 37-34 victory over the Titans. West Forsyth was previously undefeated with seven wins.
The War Eagles have won two consecutive games after losing three nonconference matchups in September against West Rowan, South Iredell and Kannapolis Brown.
Glenn started conference play strong with a win against Reagan before losing 41-20 on Saturday to East Forsyth. Against the Eagles, sophomore Camden Coleman recorded 306 passing yards and two touchdowns off throws to Markell Lloyd and Mekhi Fenner.
West Stokes (5-3, 4-0) at Walkertown (6-2, 2-2)
West Stokes lost three of its first four games of the season. Since kicking off conference play Sept. 27 in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A, the Wildcats have won four straight games. The team's next stop is a road matchup against Walkertown on Friday.
The Wildcats have outscored opponents 153-33 in four conference games. Chris Brown, a senior, leads the team with 643 rushing yards and nine touchdowns this season. Kelin Parsons has recorded 642 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
Walkertown, which defeated Forbush 29-7 on Oct. 18, has the most wins the program has seen in a season since 2016. That last occurred under Josh Pardue, when the Wolfpack finished 7-6 overall.
Leading the Wolfpack's offense, quarterback Zion Conrad has thrown for 578 yards and six touchdowns this season. K.J. Greer, a senior wide receiver, has recorded 412 yards and six touchdowns — two of which came against the Falcons.
Forbush (5-3, 2-2) at North Forsyth (3-5, 3-1)
Under first-year Coach Jay Blair, North Forsyth is experiencing its best season since 2016. The Vikings went 5-7 that season under Pete Gilchrist, who resigned in January.
North Forsyth faces Forbush on Friday at Nifong-Crafford Stadium following a 54-6 rout of Atkins. Joseph Terry, a sophomore, leads the team in rushing yards with 326 and four touchdowns this season. Quarterback Deshaun Jones Jr. has passed for 497 yards and three touchdowns; he has thrown nine interceptions this season.
Forbush's Jacob Lounds, a nose tackle who took over at quarterback after starter Casey Graham sustained an ACL injury, has passed for 472 yards and four touchdowns this season. The senior has rushed for another 34 yards and three touchdowns.
According to Coach Chris Johnson, running back Luke Bennett is out for the season with a torn ACL following a 20-19 loss to North Surry on Oct. 11. Johnson said Austin Cranfill, a senior, sustained a concussion in the Falcons' loss last week to Walkertown.
Mount Airy (6-2, 2-0) at Winston-Salem Prep (5-3, 0-2)
Mount Airy running back Johnathon Smith has rushed for more than 100 yards in six of the Granite Bears' eight games this season. The senior has run for 1,263 yards and 16 touchdowns so far.
In a 52-0 rout against South Stokes on Oct. 18, Smith had 212 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries. He contributed to a solid ground game, in which Mount Airy totaled 430 rushing yards.
Winston-Salem Prep has lost conference games against South Stokes and East Surry. Quarterback Tim Davis had 245 passing yards and a touchdown last week in the loss against East Surry. The senior has racked up 2,233 passing yards and 26 touchdowns this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.