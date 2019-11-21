NCHSAA soccer

State championships

(Friday-Saturday, at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary)

Class 2-A: No. 5 Holly Springs Dixon (24-1-1) vs. No. 1 East Lincoln (27-0-0), Fri., 7 p.m.

Class 4-A: No. 2 Wake Forest (20-1-2) vs. No 1 Reynolds (19-2-1), Sat., 11 a.m.

Class 3-A: No. 3 Burlington Williams (25-3-0) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (25-0-2), Sat., 2:30

Class 1-A: No. 1 Franklin Academy (24-2-0) vs. No. 2 Christ the King (18-5-1), Sat., 6 p.m.

NCHSAA football playoffs

(Area teams, second round, must be played by Friday)

4-AA West

No. 11 Reagan (9-3) at No. 3 West Forsyth (10-1)

4-A West

No. 5 Glenn (8-4) at No. 4 Harrisburg Hickory Ridge (8-3)

No. 7 Davie County (7-5) at No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2)

Class 3-AA West

No. 8 Parkland (8-3) at No. 1 Weddington (12-0)

No. 6 Mount Tabor (8-4) at No. 3 Greensboro Dudley (10-2)

Class 2-AA East

No. 14 North Davidson (7-5) at No. 6 Hertford County (10-2)

Class 2-A West

No. 5 Eastern Randolph (10-2) at No. 4 West Stokes (9-3)

Class 1-AA West

East Surry 52, Starmount 0

No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (10-2) at No. 4 Mount Airy (8-3)

Class 1-A West

Robbinsville 40, Alleghany 22

Murphy 64, Winston-Salem Prep 44

No. 7 Andrews (6-6) at No. 2 Elkin (9-2)

