NCHSAA football playoffs

(Regional finals, must be played by Friday)

4-AA West

No. 10 Charlotte Vance (10-2) at No. 1 Richmond Senior (14-0)

4-AA East

No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road (12-0) at No. 1 Wake Forest (12-1)

4-A West

No. 2 East Forsyth (11-2) at No. 1 Greensboro Grimsley (12-1)

4-A East

No. 6 Scotland County (12-2) at No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)

Class 3-AA West

No. 2 Watauga (13-1) at No. 1 Weddington (14-0)

3-AA East

No. 2 Wilmington New Hanover (13-1) at No. 1 Lee County (14-0)

Class 2-AA West

No. 6 Lawndale Burns (12-1) at No. 1 Shelby (12-1)

Class 2-AA East

No. 7 Salisbury (12-2) at No. 1 Randleman (13-0)

Class 2-A West

No. 4 West Stokes (11-3) at No. 2 Reidsville (13-1)

Class 2-A East

No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-3) at No. 1 Clinton (12-1)

Class 1-AA West

No. 2 Mitchell (12-1) No. 1 East Surry (13-0)

Class 1-AA East

No. 2 Edenton Holmes (12-0) at No. 1 Tarboro (13-0)

Class 1-A West

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (12-1) at No. 1 Robbinsville (13-0)

Class 1-A East

No. 4 Northhampton (10-3) at No. 2 North Edgecombe (10-3)

