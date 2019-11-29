NCHSAA football playoffs
(Regional finals, must be played by Friday)
4-AA West
No. 10 Charlotte Vance (10-2) at No. 1 Richmond Senior (14-0)
4-AA East
No. 2 Raleigh Leesville Road (12-0) at No. 1 Wake Forest (12-1)
4-A West
No. 2 East Forsyth (11-2) at No. 1 Greensboro Grimsley (12-1)
4-A East
No. 6 Scotland County (12-2) at No. 4 Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (11-2)
Class 3-AA West
No. 2 Watauga (13-1) at No. 1 Weddington (14-0)
3-AA East
No. 2 Wilmington New Hanover (13-1) at No. 1 Lee County (14-0)
Class 2-AA West
No. 6 Lawndale Burns (12-1) at No. 1 Shelby (12-1)
Class 2-AA East
No. 7 Salisbury (12-2) at No. 1 Randleman (13-0)
Class 2-A West
No. 4 West Stokes (11-3) at No. 2 Reidsville (13-1)
Class 2-A East
No. 3 Elizabeth City Northeastern (11-3) at No. 1 Clinton (12-1)
Class 1-AA West
No. 2 Mitchell (12-1) No. 1 East Surry (13-0)
Class 1-AA East
No. 2 Edenton Holmes (12-0) at No. 1 Tarboro (13-0)
Class 1-A West
No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (12-1) at No. 1 Robbinsville (13-0)
Class 1-A East
No. 4 Northhampton (10-3) at No. 2 North Edgecombe (10-3)
