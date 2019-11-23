NCHSAA PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA soccer

State championships

(Friday-Saturday, at Koka Booth Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park, Cary)

Class 2-A: Holly Springs Dixon 4, East Lincoln 3

Class 4-A: No. 2 Wake Forest (20-1-2) vs. No 1 Reynolds (19-2-1), Sat., 11 a.m.

Class 3-A: No. 3 Burlington Williams (25-3-0) vs. No. 1 Charlotte Catholic (25-0-2), Sat., 2:30

Class 1-A: No. 1 Franklin Academy (24-2-0) vs. No. 2 Christ the King (18-5-1), Sat., 6 p.m.

NCHSAA football playoffs

(Area teams, quarterfinals, must be played by Friday)

4-AA West

No. 10 Charlotte Vance (10-2) at No. 3 West Forsyth (11-1)

4-A West

No. 5 Glenn (9-4) at No. 1 Greensboro Grimsley (11-1)

No. 3 Ragsdale (6-6) at No. 2 East Forsyth (9-2)

Class 3-AA West

No. 6 Mount Tabor (9-4) at No. 2 Watauga (12-1)

Class 2-A West

No. 4 West Stokes (10-3) at No. 1 Burnsville Mountain Heritage (11-1)

Class 1-AA West

No. 5 Mountain Island Charter (11-2) No. 1 East Surry (12-0)

Class 1-A West

No. 3 Thomas Jefferson Classical (11-1) at No. 2 Elkin (10-2)

