Only two weeks remain in the regular season for high school football, and teams are scrambling to win their conference championships or secure a better seed ahead of next Saturday's release of the NCHSAA football pairings.
The Central Piedmont 4-A is a jumbled mess with four teams tied for first place. The three games this week will help determine the six-team league's champion.
Those three games and two others are part of five games to watch this week with Northwest teams:
Reagan (8-1, 2-1) at West Forsyth (8-1, 2-1)
There's not a lot of love lost between these two teams. This rivalry is enhanced this week with the Titans and Raiders being part of a four-way tie for first place in the Central Piedmont 4-A.
Reagan will make the short trip from Pfafftown to Clemmons. The Raiders are coming off an emotional win last week at home against East Forsyth after Shavon Revel caught a late touchdown pass from quarterback Gabriel Hollingsworth to win 21-17. Hollingsworth completed 13 of 23 passes for 180 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
West Forsyth hammered Reynolds 53-6 last week at Deaton-Thompson Stadium after losing to Davie County at home the previous week to help set up the four-way tie for first place in the conference. Running back G'mone Wilson led the Titans with 214 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries against the Demons.
Reagan and West Forsyth played each other in consecutive weeks last year. West Forsyth won 21-16 in Pfafftown in the final regular-season game of the 2018 season. The two teams then faced each other the following week in Clemmons in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-AA playoffs. Reagan won 34-20.
Davie County (5-4, 2-1) at East Forsyth (7-2, 1-2)
Both of these teams are coming off losses. Davie County was in the driver's seat for winning the conference championship before last week's home loss against Glenn. East Forsyth led late against Reagan last week, but the Raiders scored a touchdown with 32.7 seconds left to beat the Eagles lose by four points.
After rolling up more than 500 yards of offense at West Forsyth the previous week, Davie County was held in check by Glenn's defense. Quarterback Nate Hampton finished with 272 yards on 31-of-52 passing; he threw two interceptions in the 21-16 loss.
East Forsyth is playing without running back Ahmani Marshall, who broke his humerus in his left arm three weeks ago at East Forsyth; the Eagles still finished with 275 yards rushing, including 105 from quarterback Ty Lyles, last week at Reagan.
Reynolds (3-6, 0-3) at Glenn (6-3, 2-1)
Struggling Reynolds comes to Marty Stanley Stadium in Kernersville to play Glenn.
Glenn, because of its schedule, appears to be in control of things in the Central Piedmont 4-A. The Bobcats have wins against Davie County and Reagan and, after playing Reynolds this week, will play host to West Forsyth next week in the last game of the regular season.
In addition to having a stingy defense, quarterback Camden Coleman of Glenn was 19 of 30 for 140 passing yards last week at Davie, and running back Monterious Godfrey rushed for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
Mount Tabor (6-3, 3-0) at Parkland (5-3, 2-1)
These longtime rivals will meet in an important Piedmont Triad 3-A at Deaton-Thompson Stadium. First-year Coach Laymarr Marshall of Parkland, who was the head coach at Mount Tabor until after the 2016 season, faces his old team and his former assistant coach, Tiesuan Brown, who's been the head coach at Mount Tabor the past three seasons.
Mount Tabor is in the driver's seat to repeat as the conference champion if it can defeat Parkland this week and Southwest Guilford next week in High Point.
Parkland, which lost 56-12 at Greensboro Dudley (7-2, 2-1) last week, can sneak back into the race with a win this week and a win at Greensboro Smith next week.
West Stokes (6-3, 5-0) at North Forsyth (3-6, 3-2)
West Stokes can clinch at least a tie for first place with a win at North Forsyth. The Wildcats struggled earlier in the season, but since conference play started, they have been dominant in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A.
It's possible for West Stokes to clinch the outright conference championship if it wins and North Surry loses against Atkins.
The Vikings are much improved under first-year Coach Jay Blair, who replaced Pete Gilchrist after they finished 0-11 last season. North Forsyth has won three of its past five games after going winless in nonconference play.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.