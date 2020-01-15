Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Forbush junior guard Brittney Gammons (5) steals the ball from Forsyth Country Day senior guard Nasia Ballas (24) on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 in Lewisville, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20200116w_spt_fcd
LEWISVILLE — State title contention is on the radar, according to Parkley Hennings. The Forbush girls basketball team is expecting to repeat last season's success — and then some.
The Falcons chalked up another victory on Wednesday night, routing Forsyth Country Day 67-26 at the Childress Activities Center. Kyndall Ellison scored 17 points, with Hennings adding 14 — two of the team's four players that reached double figures in the nonconference matchup. It was the fifth straight win in what Hennings called a season that has made the Falcons "mentally tough."
That comes from opposing teams' familiarity with the Falcons (13-2). Nine players are back from last season's 27-4 team, when Forbush made an appearance in the NCHSAA Class 2-A West Region final in Hickory on March 9. Seven seniors are on the Falcons' 13-player roster as well — including Hennings and Nicole Scott who, entering the game against the Furies (8-4), averaged more than 14 points per game.
"We know that we always have to give it our all because any team can beat us," Hennings said. "Since they can stop our stuff, we know we can't give up. So we have to push through and be able to do stuff to win."
Forbush's losses have been few and far between this season — first against Glenn, which MaxPreps ranks as the top program in Class 4-A, in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic in November. The second was on Dec. 28, as Morganton Freedom defeated the Falcons 61-51 in the 46th annual Freedom Christmas Invitational. The Patriots are rated No. 2 in Class 4-A.
The tough nonconference schedule has helped Forbush, ranked the top team in Class 2-A, this season. Since that loss to Morganton Freedom, the Falcons have outscored opponents 301-122 in their five-win span.
"I saw what I wanted to see from my girls, competing against 3-A and 4-A schools that are that stacked. You look at them on the court and you look at us and you think, 'It's not going to be a game,' " said Coach Bradley Shore of Forbush. "I told them after the loss to Freedom, 'I don't like to lose. But you came to their home court and you played them down to the last two or three minutes. So you show me what I want to see from you girls — how're you going to respond against a great team?'
The goal of a state title was discussed before the season tipped off. Shore, however, has tried to shift the focus away from that — nine games in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A remain in a return to conference play, after the win over the Furies.
"We've talked about it, and how wonderful it would be," Shore said. "But I put in on the board for two days, and I erased it. I said, 'That's four months down the road. We can't think about that.'
"I'm more interested in getting better and having fun and enjoying our games. You know, trying to take the pressure off them of not thinking about that because, if you think about that, you just don't enjoy it. You just don't get better."
Forbush 67 Forsyth Country Day 26
Forbush;9;24;21;13;—;67
Forsyth Country Day;8;6;6;6;—;26
Forbush: Kyndall Ellison 17, Parkley Hennings 14, Ashley Collins 11, Hope Grimes 11, Nicole Scott 5, Kayleigh Williams 3, Brittney Gammons 2, Alexis Bell 2, Morgan Beane 2.
Forsyth Country Day: Alina Abdulina 18, Marlena Hall 5, Gigi Currie 2. Nasia Ballas 1.
Records: Forbush (13-2); Forsyth Country Day (8-4).
