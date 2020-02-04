Jeremy Funderburk kicked off his high school coaching career at this spot. And, after more than a decade, he’s headed there again.
Forbush has hired Funderburk, most recently an assistant coach at Starmount, to be its next football head coach, according to a statement from Yadkin County Schools. Funderburk replaces Chris Johnson, who led the Falcons since 2010 and was let go Jan. 2.
Funderburk began his career in 1998 as an assistant at Forbush under Monty Davis. He was named the Falcons’ defensive coordinator three years later, remaining with the program until 2005.
The 2004 season under Pat Mitchell, Funderburk’s last with the Falcons before accepting the head coaching job at Wilkes Central, was the best season in school history at 11-2.
Forbush’s next winning season came in 2019, a 7-5 record and NCHSAA Class 2-A playoff appearance. Principal Boomer Kennedy told the Journal on Jan. 9 that Forbush looked to take the program “in a different direction,” but he declined to comment on the details that led to a decision to not retain Johnson.
“We are very excited that Funderburk is coming home to Forbush to serve as our next head coach,” Kennedy said in the statement. “Funderburk has a proven track record of success over his 20-plus years of coaching and he is a respected member of the coaching community.
“Funderburk is known as a dedicated, hard-working professional, and I am confident he will have an immediate positive impact at Forbush High School.”
Funderburk’s nine teams at Wilkes Central compiled a 63-48 record, and he was chosen as coach of the year in the Mountain Valley 2-A/1-A in 2006 and 2012. The Eagles won three conference titles and made seven playoff appearances.
He has been defensive coordinator and assistant head coach at Starmount since 2014. Funderburk contributed to the Rams’ Class 1-AA runner-up finish in his first season, along with a Class 1-AA West Region final appearance in 2018 against East Surry.
