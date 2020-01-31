KING — Nicole Scott said it was mentioned plenty in the hours leading up to tipoff. Anticipation built, as the Forbush girls basketball team left East Bend, seeking another victory over West Stokes on Friday night.
"We wanted that win — very bad," said Scott, a senior. "Like, all day we'd been talking about what we were going to do. We were excited.
"On the bus ride, it was crazy. We were singing and everything, just trying to get excited for it."
Forbush got that win — a close one again. The Falcons defeated West Stokes 60-58 in front of a packed house. Scott scored a game-high 20 points, Kyndall Ellison had 14 and Parkley Hennings added 12. That victory kept Forbush, with just two nonconference losses this season, in sole possession of first place in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A with four games remaining.
Hennings' layup with 12 seconds remaining was the final push the Falcons (18-2, 10-0) needed. It was a meaningful end for the 5-foot-11 senior, who entered the game averaging 15.3 points through 19 games.
"I didn't even know there was that much time left," Henning said with a laugh. "I didn't know that was the final layup. I don't know, it's really special.
"That's the last conference in-season game we're going to play against West Stokes. And, me going out as a senior, it's just kind of nice."
It was the closest win of the season for the Falcons, who have outscored opponents 1,238-760 — their last losses were against Morganton Freedom on Dec. 27, and to Class 4-A heavyweight Glenn in the Mary Garber Holiday Tip-Off Classic over two months ago.
The previous victory over the Wildcats (16-3, 8-2), on Jan. 3 in East Bend, undoubtedly rivaled Friday's showdown. Forbush defeated West Stokes 50-47, led by Hennings' 15 points with Ellison, a sophomore, contributing 13 along with Scott's 11.
Scott played a key role Friday night as well. With 2:15 left in the first half, her 3-pointer from the left wing pushed Forbush ahead 27-26 — a lead the team sustained until less than a minute remained in the game.
West Stokes however, even trailing 51-35 entering the fourth quarter, scored 23 points — eight from junior Emma Santoro. The Wildcats tied 58-58 with 50 seconds remaining off Bree Spainhour's 3-pointer. A standing-room-only student section leapt as the shot passed through the rim.
"Much like the first game, we dug ourselves into a hole — just at a different time," Coach Dillon Bobbitt of West Stokes said. "But, you know, it was a feeling down 16 (points) going into the fourth was just that nothing-to-lose feeling.
"For me, you'd be hard-pressed to find another team in the state down 16 with eight minutes to play to Forbush, and have a possession to win it at the end. It was tough, and we had our moments. But we battled — that fourth quarter, we battled."
Forbush 60 West Stokes 58
Forbush;17;14;20;9;—;60
West Stokes;17;9;9;23—;58
Forbush: Nicole Scott 20, Kyndall Ellison 14, Parkley Hennings 12, Hope Grimes 8, Brittney Gammons 5, Ashley Collins 1.
West Stokes: Hannah Spainhour 18, Emma Santoro 15, Bree Spainhour 15, Sydney Cromer 8, Haley Brewster 2.
Records: Forbush (18-2, 10-0 Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A), West Stokes (16-3, 8-2).
