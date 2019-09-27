Forbush used its strong pressure defense and a solid running game to defeat Atkins 21-6 in the Western Piedmont 2-A Conference opener for both teams Friday night.
Quarterback Jacob Lounds threw for one touchdown and ran for another as the visiting Falcons (1-0, 4-1) overcame an abundance of penalties, many of them personal fouls and unsportsmanlike conduct calls.
Lounds hit Travon Martin with a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and scored on a 5-yard run in the fourth.
Dasaun Dalton converted on all three of his extra-point attempts.
Forbush started fast, moving 54 yards in eight plays on its opening drive with Luke Bennett scoring on a 1-yard run at the 7:26 mark of the first quarter. That was all the scoring for either team in the first half.
The offensively-challenged Camels (0-1, 1-4) scored their only points when quarterback Jacob Torres connected with Elijah Hernandez on a 20-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 17 early in the fourth quarter. The score avoided a fourth shutout for Atkins. The Camels’ only other points this season came in a 41-40 double overtime win at Chatham Central on Aug. 30.
Torres was sacked numerous times and spent much of the night running away from would-be tacklers.
Linebacker Luke Bowers was one of Torres’ main tormentors, penetrating through the Atkins defensive line time after time.
“We put a lot of pressure on their quarterback,” Bowers said. “Our goal was fast and often. We were able to blitz the gaps and keep the pressure on.”
Bowers said he felt the Falcons defense bothered Torres.
“He definitely had happy feet,” he said. “You could tell he was a little bit paranoid from all the pressure he was receiving.”
Coach Chris Johnson of the Falcons was also pleased with the play of the Forbush defense.
“Our run defense was really good and we are happy to be 1-0 (in conference play),” he said. “But we have to do a better job of swarming to the ball on pass plays.”
However, he was more than a little upset about committing so many penalties, especially the foolish kind.
“It’s embarrassing and we have to clean it up,” he said. “And we’re going to clean it up. If we do these things again we are going to come up short.”
Forbush had one touchdown called back because of a penalty. Austin Cranfill returned a pass interception 72 yards for a touchdown but it was nullified when the Falcons were whistled for a block in the back on the return. Five plays later, Forbush punted the ball back to Atkins.
The Camels’ best offensive drive came late in the first half, moving from their own 24 to the Forbush 17 before turning the ball over on a fumble. Jordan Ramey made the recovery for the Falcons, who promptly fumbled the ball back to the Camels four plays later. On the last play of the second quarter, the Camels fumbled the ball again, with the Falcons making the recovery as time ran out.
Forbush 21 Atkins 6
Forbush 7 0 7 7 -- 21
Atkins 0 0 0 6 -- 6
For — Luke Bennett, 1-run (Dasaun Dalton kick)
For — Travon Martin, 25-pass from Jacob Lounds (Dalton kick)
Atkins — Elijah Hernandez, 20-pass from Jacob Torres (kick blocked)
For — Lounds, 5-run (Dalton kick)
Records: Forbush (1-0, 4-1), Atkins (0-1, 1-4)
