Forbush travels to Atkins, taking on the Camels at C.J. Washington/Ben W. Warren Stadium on Friday night.
The Falcons had an off week before the start of conference play. Prior to that, Starmount, a Yadkin County rival, defeated Forbush 35-29 in East Bend on Sept. 13 to hand the team its first loss of the season. Jacob Lounds, a senior, finished with 132 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in the loss.
Atkins has been shut out three times three shutout losses in four games this season. The Camels' first win occurred against Chatham Central on Aug. 30 — a 41-40 double-overtime victory in Bear Creek.
