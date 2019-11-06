Forbush travels to Wildcat Stadium to face West Stokes. The Wildcats, who are undefeated in conference play, can win the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A championship outright with a victory against the Falcons.
West Stokes won the conference championship last season by defeating Forbush 38-8 in the regular-season finale. In six conference games this season, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 302-39.
West Stokes clinched a share of the conference championship on Nov. 1, defeating North Forsyth 8-6 with quarterback Amon Conrad throwing for 127 yards and an interception. The senior scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown on a 7-yard carry. Conrad has passed for 1,815 and 17 touchdowns this season.
Jacob Lounds, a nose tackle who took over at quarterback for the Falcons after starter Casey Graham was injured on Sept. 13 in a loss to Starmount, has passed for 703 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Brody Cagna's 268 rushing yards lead Forbush, and he has scored six rushing touchdowns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.