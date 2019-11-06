Forbush travels to Wildcat Stadium to face West Stokes. The Wildcats, who are undefeated in conference play, can win the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A championship outright with a victory against the Falcons.

West Stokes won the conference championship last season by defeating Forbush 38-8 in the regular-season finale. In six conference games this season, the Wildcats have outscored opponents 302-39.

West Stokes clinched a share of the conference championship on Nov. 1, defeating North Forsyth 8-6 with quarterback Amon Conrad throwing for 127 yards and an interception. The senior scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown on a 7-yard carry. Conrad has passed for 1,815 and 17 touchdowns this season.

Jacob Lounds, a nose tackle who took over at quarterback for the Falcons after starter Casey Graham was injured on Sept. 13 in a loss to Starmount, has passed for 703 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Brody Cagna's 268 rushing yards lead Forbush, and he has scored six rushing touchdowns.

