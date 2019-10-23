North Forsyth Carver Football (copy)

North Forsyth junior defensive back Kerry Gaither (24) celebrates after breaking up a pass Sept. 27 in the fourth quarter against Carver.

Under first-year Coach Jay Blair, North Forsyth is experiencing its best season since 2016. The Vikings went 5-7 that season under Pete Gilchrist, who resigned in January.

North Forsyth faces Forbush on Friday at Nifong-Crafford Stadium following a 54-6 rout of Atkins. Joseph Terry, a sophomore, leads the team in rushing yards with 326 and four touchdowns this season. Quarterback Deshaun Jones Jr. has passed for 497 yards and three touchdowns; he has thrown nine interceptions this season.

Forbush's Jacob Lounds, a nose tackle who took over at quarterback after starter Casey Graham sustained an ACL injury, has passed for 472 yards and four touchdowns this season. The senior has rushed for another 34 yards and three touchdowns.

According to Coach Chris Johnson, running back Luke Bennett is out for the season with a torn ACL following a 20-19 loss to North Surry on Oct. 11. Johnson said Austin Cranfill, a senior, sustained a concussion in the Falcons' loss last week to Walkertown.

