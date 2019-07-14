EastForsyth

Game time: Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Location: Jamieson Stadium, Greensboro

Area players participating: KeAndre Buyna (DB, Reagan); Ethan Evans (P/K, North Surry); Quayon Gilbert (DB, East Forsyth); Maddox Johnson (LB, North Davidson); Jack Olds (LB, West Forsyth); Jalen Shelf (OL, East Forsyth); Blake Stephens (DL/TE, North Davidson); Devonte Washington (OL, Reagan); Michael White, Jr. (DL, West Forsyth)

Area coach participating: Scott Wood (Elkin)

Key notes/stats:

KeAndre Buyna — Named all-conference in the Central Piedmont 4-A as a defensive back at Reagan after having 72 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two sacks. Will attend Guilford.

Ethan Evans — Named all-conference in the Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A as a kicker and punter with North Surry. Will attend Wingate.

Quayon Gilbert — Had 40 tackles as a defensive back at East Forsyth. Will attend Barton.

Maddox Johnson — Named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A at linebacker at North Davidson after having 125 tackles and eight sacks. Will attend Barton.

Jack Olds — Named Central Piedmont 4-A Defensive Player of the Year after having 136 tackles for West Forsyth. Will attend East Carolina.

Jalen Shelf — Named all-conference as an offensive lineman at East Forsyth. Will attend Winston-Salem State.

Blake Stephens — Named all-conference in the Central Carolina 2-A with North Davidson and was named to the Journal’s All-Northwest team. Will attend Wingate.

Devonte Washington — Graded out at 80% as an offensive lineman at Reagan. Will attend Chowan.

Michael White, Jr. — Had 46 tackles as a defensive lineman at West Forsyth. Plans to walk on at Gardner-Webb.

Scott Wood — Entering his 10th season as the head coach at Elkin and has a record of 40-68. He will be an assistant coach in the all-star game.

— Jay Spivey

