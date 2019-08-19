Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading 10 free articles on our site. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information. If you need help, please contact our office at 336-727-7211.
East Forsyth running back Ahmani Marshall dons a Wake Forest ball cap as he announces his decision on where he will play college football, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at East Forsyth High School. With him are his sister, Ashanti (left), dad, Malcolm, and mom, Loretta.
East Forsyth's Ahmani Marshall runs the ball past Greensboro Grimsley in a nonconference football game on Friday night, Sept. 21, 2018, at East Forsyth High School's Fred E. Lewis Stadium in Kernersville. The East Forsyth Eagles defeated the Grimsley Whirlies, 52-21.
Marshall helped the East Forsyth Eagles win the NCHSAA Class 4-A state football championship with an undefeated season and was named to the Journal’s All-Northwest team as one of the top football players in the area. And to end his junior year, Marshall verbally committed to play college football at Wake Forest in June.
When Marshall made his college decision at East Forsyth in June, he picked Wake Forest over Duke, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Vanderbilt and Kentucky. He also announced that he plans to graduate early from East Forsyth in December and will enroll at Wake Forest in early January 2020.
“I chose Wake Forest because I see myself working into that offense perfectly,” he said. “And I feel the relationship I’ve built with the coaches and some of the players there already, it was just my smartest decision.”
Marshall, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running back, is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and is ranked by the recruiting website as the No. 39 recruit in North Carolina and the No. 71 running back nationally.
There is a connection between Marshall and one player currently on Wake Forest’s roster. Christian Beal-Smith, a redshirt sophomore running back for the Deacons, graduated from East Forsyth in 2016. Marshall said he and Beal-Smith discussed what life is like for a football player at Wake Forest.
“I always used to talk to him about Wake Forest,” Marshall said. “He was someone I looked up to. Growing up here, I’ve known Christian forever, just not when I got to East. I’ve known him way before that; so he’s someone I’ve looked up to throughout my life, and he told me about the coaches, and I trust his word.”
Marshall is not the first member of his family to play football at East Forsyth and then go on to play football for a member of the Big Four in North Carolina. His father, Malcolm, played for the Eagles and graduated from East Forsyth in 1990 before playing at North Carolina for Mack Brown.
“He’s worked really hard. I’m proud of him,” Malcolm Marshall said. “Since he was a kid he gravitated towards football. He played basketball, track and football. I think football’s the sport he kind of gravitated to. It was kind of exciting watching him grow up, get stronger and having a lot of fun out there on the football field.
“It made it even more special because he had to go through my high school, the high school where I attended. So it’s a little more special watching him out there.”
As it turns out, father and son wanted the recruiting process to be finished so there would be as little pressure as possible on Ahmani Marshall.
“Ahmani’s big comment about how important that is is to be able to enjoy his senior year and not worry about the recruiting,” Coach Todd Willert of East Forsyth said. “A lot of people think this recruiting thing is all glamorous and all this and all that. It really becomes taxing on the kids in the fact that you’re getting phone calls and text messages and all this and that; it becomes exhausting after a while.”
Willert also helped Beal-Smith go through process before Beal-Smith ultimately chose Wake Forest. Although, Willert had a level of uncertainty about where Marshall would wind up playing in college.
“I really wasn’t sure that Ahmani would pick Wake Forest, but at the end of the day, his mom and dad and him just felt like this was a great fit,” Willert said. “And Coach (Dave) Clawson and Coach (Kevin) Higgins (receivers coach) and Coach (John) Hunter, the running backs coach, did a great job of making of making Ahmani feel like he’s already part of that Demon Deacon family.”
Despite his father playing at North Carolina, Marshall said he wasn’t heavily recruited by the Tar Heels. One reason for that was the coaching transition from Larry Fedora to Brown.
“I think it bothered him a little bit, the fact that (North Carolina) didn’t,” Malcolm Marshall said. “Most little boys, they kind of want to play for the school they grow up being a fan of. It doesn’t always happen. I told him there’s nothing you can do about it or change. It’s just kind of a bummer. They recruited him a little bit when Fedora was there, but Coach Brown came in, that pretty much — they just wanted to go another direction.”
So Marshall ultimately picked the school closest to home. Now it’s time to focus on the upcoming season. In addition to the summer workouts that he’s had he’s also had the tutelage of his father, who’s a professional bodybuilder and personal trainer.
“I think even the best backs in the country can always be more explosive,” Malcolm Marshall said. “So he definitely needs to put some weight on. Playing Division I, he’s about 6-foot, 6-1, he definitely needs to be around 215-220 pounds, which I think he’ll be there.”
But that’s at least four months away. What’s on Marshall’s mind now is attempting to add one more piece of jewelry.
“Try to get another ring with my brothers,” he said.