On the field, Zion Conrad is the undisputed commander-in-chief for Walkertown’s football team.
The 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior starts at quarterback and middle linebacker for the Wolfpack. Position-wise, it’s a bit of an odd mix, but it’s working out very well.
During the opening weeks of the season, Walkertown raised a few eyebrows with a 4-0 record. During that stretch, Conrad has orchestrated the Wolfpack’s Wing-T offense and has passed for five touchdowns. It’s the best start Walkertown has had in four years.
“So far, we’re at our best in the second half of games,” said Conrad, who also plays power forward on the basketball team. “But we still need to play better in the first half. Once we start putting two halves together consistently, we’ll be dominant. For that to happen, we must stay humble and keep our minds right.”
Conrad, a four-year varsity player, has proven himself as a multi-dimensional type who performs well regardless of what position he’s asked to play. If needed, he could more than hold his own as a wide receiver or defensive back. Conrad’s versatility is undeniable.
“At first, I was going to put him at running back,” said Rodney McKoy, Walkertown’s first-year head coach. “But he’s also our best quarterback. He fills that need and he’s pretty good at it.
“On the other hand, if I was a college recruiter, I’d bring him in as a strong safety because he’s very good as a defender. Zion is reliable and has an exceptional feel for the game. There’s no doubt in my mind that he can make all-conference (Western Piedmont Athletic 2-A) on either side of the ball.”
As a two-way player, Conrad has learned how to effectively channel his energies to produce the desired results. Defensively, it’s all about hustling and being relentless. Offensively, the prime focus is executing with precision and controlled aggression.
“On defense, I keep that killer mentality to get the defense pumped up and ready to attack on every down,” he said. “As quarterback, however, a different approach is needed. I’m always encouraging others. That’s how I can make sure that everybody keeps their heads in the game.”
Three questions for Conrad
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho
Q: What’s your choice for a college major?
Answer: Biology
Q: If you could live anywhere in the world, where would it be?
Answer: The Bahamas
—Craig T. Greenlee
