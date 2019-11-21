William Yow’s lack of experience with football didn’t have an adverse impact on his enthusiasm for the game when he arrived as a novice at Bishop McGuinness as a freshman. His fear of trying a new sport at a new school where he didn’t know many people was quickly alleviated.
“Being new to the game was a bit nerve-wracking and going to my first practice made me really nervous,” Yow said. “I was losing interest in basketball and wanted to find another sport to play. I was trying to figure out if football was going to be the right sport for me. It took me about a week to figure out that it definitely was.”
Yow, a junior, has since turned into somewhat of a Swiss Army knife for the Villains, moving around from offense to defense to special teams as well as position to position in his three seasons.
“My freshman year, I was pretty much just playing special teams on kickoff return coverage,” Yow said. “Sometimes I would get to play a down or two on offense or defense but would usually come right back off the field once the player I replaced was ready to go back.”
As a sophomore last season, Yow was the starting left tackle on the offensive line and enjoyed being a part of the Villains’ first NCHSAA Class 1-A playoff win in school history, a 25-0 win against North Duplin.
“I was on the field when the clock ran out and our entire team ran over to the sidelines,” Yow said. “I think everybody in the school was at the game and they all rushed the field. We had a fun celebration.”
This season, Yow has mainly been stationed on the defensive line and has filled in some at linebacker. He said that his experience as an offensive lineman has helped his overall development.
“I recognize certain stances and the way they position themselves,” Yow said. “That helps me anticipate where I need to be.”
Yow has also been active in the Special Olympics Club at school and has helped to start an Aviation Club.
“We have eight or nine people in it now and becoming a pilot is definitely something I want to do,” Yow said. “Aviation Club is a group of private pilots who get out in the community and help to promote interest in the profession since there is such a high demand for commercial and military pilots. It’s a comprehensive program that trains you in how to get your license and everything you need to know about aviation.”
—Marc Pruitt
