Maybe it was inevitable that Will Scott was going to wind up a running star. It might have been in there in his genes, DNA that said, “Run, run, run.”
Scott, one of the leading runners on Forsyth Country Day boys cross-country team that won the NCISAA Class 3-A state title last month, has a mother, Barbara, who has run the Chicago Marathon, a father, Joe, who is the Furies’ track and cross-country coach, and a younger brother who is a cross-country teammate.
You can almost hear Bruce Springsteen growling out, “Baby we were born to run.”
“I guess not running wasn’t an option,” Will Scott said. “I didn’t run until the sixth grade. I played basketball and everything else, but I didn’t run.
“But going into middle school, I was going to play soccer, and I still wanted to play a sport,” he said. “In P.E. class, I had always liked running, so I ran cross-country in the sixth grade. I love it so much I was all set for track.”
Scott ran for Andy Clifton in cross-country for two years before Joe Scott took over the team — he’d earlier coached the Furies from 1998 to 2004. Will Scott was all-state as an eighth-grader, then again as a freshman, sophomore and junior. He has been a distance runner for the Furies’ track team every season since middle school.
“I knew I loved running immediately,” he said. “After the first month of cross-country, I thought, ‘This is awesome. I’ve gotta do it.’ I gave up basketball and decided to focus on running.”
But how about having your father for a coach? “We looked forward to it,” Joe Scott said. “We have a great relationship. The kids have all had their dad in class as a teacher.
“He knew I had coached here before, and I took a long break because of Will and his brother. I had young kids at home. When he started running for Andy, I would come out for meets, and I could tell he was getting into it. I really looked forward to it.”
Everything came together in early November when the Furies won the state championship, not by having their greatest runs ever, but, as Will Scott said, “We all ran the way we needed to. We all ran to our positions.”
Three questions for Scott
Q: What athlete do you most admire?
Answer: Craig Engels
Q: What is your favorite sports movie?
Answer: “McFarland USA”
Q: What is your dream job?
Answer: Geography
—Dan Kibler
