Perseverance has been the key to Vanessa Jones’ running career at North Forsyth.
Jones, a senior, began running cross-country in the eighth grade at Northwest Middle School.
“My middle coach said I wanted to quit, but I started to see improvement, so I decided to stick it out,” Jones said. “My junior year was a little bit tough.
“I had some bad (running) times. I’m glad I didn’t quit. I would hate to say I just quit. It’s been nothing but good things.”
Jones has developed into one of the top runners on the small team for the Vikings.
“We only have six girls, but I like having a small team better,” she said. “We can connect better and communicate better. We’re all close.”
One of her teammates is her younger sister, Victoria, a freshman.
“She started running in the eighth grade and quit,” Vanessa said. “I’m glad she’s stuck it out this year. Hopefully she’ll keep running after I leave.”
Jones said she offers some advice to her sister.
“I’ve told her even if you have a bad race don’t let it beat you up,” she said. “I told her you’re gonna have failures before success.”
She said running provides a much-needed escape from any problems she may be experiencing.
“It keeps me relaxed,” Jones said. “It’s a stress reliever. I get rewards.”
Jones said she likes running through woods.
“Hagan-Stone Park (in Pleasant Garden) is my favorite because I’m mainly running through woods,” she said. “When I get into woods I run faster and pass people.”
North Forsyth also has a cross-country course, but changes had to be made this year.
“I liked it before, but we had to make changes because of the rehabilitation home,” Jones said. “Now, we’re just trying to get used to it.”
Running three to four miles six days a week can be painful.
“I have my little nagging aches and pains,” she said. “Every time I go to the trainer, she knows I want ice.”
Jones is particularly proud of finishing in the top 15 at an invitational meet last year and advancing to the state championship.
“It felt good to advance to the states even though I didn’t finish in the top 20,” she said. “It was one of my biggest accomplishments in cross-country.”
She’s also looking forward to indoor and outdoor track where she competes primarily in distance events. “I run the 400 and up,” Jones said. “I love to pick it up the last 200.”
