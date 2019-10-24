Being compared to Jim Carrey, that wouldn’t be so bad for a high school kid, what with his being a hilarious comic and movie star. right?
Well, maybe not.
Tyler Henson is the high school kid in question, a 17-year-old senior who plays soccer and lacrosse at West Forsyth. So, was he like Carrey in “Bruce Almighty,” “The Truman Story,” “The Mask,” “The Cable Guy” or maybe “Liar Liar”? All great characters, most of them likable, some of them downright cool.
The answer is none of them.
When he was a freshman, Henson got a haircut that apparently somewhat resembled Lloyd, Carrey’s superdoofus character in “Dumb and Dumber.”
“Evidently, it looked like Lloyd’s haircut, and they started calling me Lloyd, and it stuck,” Henson said. “Somebody even called my name into the paper one time as Lloyd.”
Henson doesn’t have any Golden Globe or People’s Choice awards or nominations, but then again, Carrey was never a co-captain and four-year member of the Titans’ varsity soccer team.
“I started at the YMCA at age 4 or 5, then played club for Triad Elite and PTFC (Piedmont Triad Football Club). I took my senior year off from club,” he said, explaining that he wanted to concentrate on the college-application process. “Soccer kind of grew on me. I played basketball, but I always liked soccer better than basketball.”
Henson is a midfielder for the Titans. He said he’s more comfortable concentrating on defense.
“Tyler is a very cerebral player,” Coach Jeffrey Williams of West Forsyth said. “He’s good in possession, a solid defender — better on defense than offense — and he’s respected by everyone. He navigates the game for us, helps us keep possession in midfield, and he keeps us from getting too fractured.”
Henson took up lacrosse last spring — he plays midfield there, too — because so many of his soccer teammates play lacrosse, and it’s great offseason training.
“Soccer really helps with the stamina part; you’re able to run all the time,” he said. “They’re the same principal games (as far as strategy). The hardest thing for me was handling (the stick). That took a while.”
Henson is ready to apply to N.C. State, Appalachian State and UNC Wilmington to major in business. He wants to own a business, having grown up with his mother owning a local business, Heidi’s Uniforms.
“I don’t exactly know what kind of business I want to be in, but I think I’d like to own a logistics company,” he said.
