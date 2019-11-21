Tre’sean Stewart is a head coach’s dream come true.
The junior at Winston-Salem Prep is an offensive scoring machine. He’s scored 34 touchdowns this season, including a 99-yard school-record run against North Stokes. He rushed for over 300 yards that game.
His threat isn’t limited to running the football, where his total yardage stands beyond 1,000. Stewart also has more than 1,000 yards receiving.
He’s a key reason the Phoenix set a school record for most wins (8) and play at Murphy Friday in the second round of the NCHSAA Class1-A football playoffs.
Stewart isn’t surprised at his team’s success.
“It was great to realize we made history,” he said. “It’s like a weight lifted off our shoulders. It’s actually like a rush, something we’ve always wanted to do.”
He credits desire and offseason bonding. “We did a lot during the offseason,” Stewart said. “We built this bond and got the chemistry right. Everybody pitched in.
“Everybody is doing everything they can to help us win. We are doing the little things.”
The Phoenix’s biggest loss, 49-6, came at the hands of Northwest 1-A conference-champion East Surry, but it also taught the team a valuable lesson according to Stewart.
“They had players that were fundamentally sound,” he said. “They knew where to go to the right spots. They did the little things that helped them. We learned a lot from that game.”
Stewart plays running back, strong safety and on special teams. He rarely comes off the field.
“I never come off the field,” he said. “Sometimes I get tired, but I get some water and play through it.”
He did get a break after the 99-yard touchdown.
“I got a break,” he said. “I got to come off for one play.”
Stewart said running back is his favorite position.
“I will play anywhere they need me, but running back is my favorite,” he said. “When I run the ball, I feel free. I can absorb contact and give off contact.
“You’ve got to have vision and elusiveness at running back. You have to see what the defense is doing and then the line to see which way they’re blocking. Then you’ve got to make the decision to see what to do.”
Stewart has amassed 60 tackles at strong safety.
“At strong safety I can see the field,” he said. “I can play rover or come down the field and play slot and get in on the run. I can take all my anger out on them with just the contact.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.