Quarterback Tim Davis of Winston-Salem Prep believes staying calm is the key to playing the position.
“You have to always make sure you’re calm,” said Davis, a sophomore for the Phoenix. “You can’t let the pressure get to you.”
He said that as the quarterback his goal is to always protect the football and try to get a first down.
“I’m always trying to get a first down, just playing it safe,” Davis said. “I like to get other people involved.”
He credits his success to his offensive line.
“We have a good O-line, but I know they can’t hold on every play,” he said. “I know we’ve got to get the first down. I’ve got to get the ball and run for it.”
Davis has led his team to a 5-3 record, the best in school history. The Phoenix has set its sights on making the NCHSAA Class 1-A state playoffs.
He’s not surprised at Winston-Salem Prep’s success this season.
“We’ve been working since spring,” Davis said. “Everybody’s been working in the weight room. I knew with the guys we have it brought a lot of speed to the team. We’ve bonded together. We knew people couldn’t keep up.”
Davis also said Coach DeRon Middleton’s practices are great preparation for the games.
“We get after it a lot in practice,” he said. “We practice at game speed. We practice a lot of in-game stuff.”
Davis also plays free safety on defense.
“I try not to show any emotion because everybody will follow in my footsteps,” he said. “If I’m down, everybody’s down. I just try to show energy the whole time.”
Davis said playing quarterback and free safety are similar in one aspect.
“It’s an easy spot on defense because you can see the whole field,” he said. “It’s just like the quarterback spot where you can see the entire field.”
He has been playing football since he was 8 years old. This is his second year on the varsity team at Winston-Salem Prep.
“It’s a lot of fun to me,” Davis said. “Last year as a freshman was kind of tough, but now I’m used to it. I just love the attention. I love that all the lights are on me.”
Pressure is one of the biggest obstacles he faces, he said, and a lot of it emanates from being able to lead the team as a sophomore.
“I just have to take it,” Davis said. “I have to lead guys older than me and stay focused.”
