After years on a plateau, Taylar White of West Forsyth finally had a tumble this year — and she loved it.
White, a 15-year-old sophomore runner for the Titans, hadn’t improved in the 5K cross-country distance for several years before this past season. Stuck on roughly the same time she had run in the seventh through ninth grades, she finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.
Her personal-best time dropped better than 90 seconds, and she became a regular contributor on a team that had been a state power for years, finishing second in the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship meet earlier this month.
“My times finally dropped this year,” she said. “It was worth all the work. My times had been on pretty much the same level for a long time.”
And that leaves White looking forward to the winter indoor track and spring outdoor track seasons for the Titans, mainly as a distance runner.
“Taylar was a real key part of our team’s success this year,” said Nathan Newsome, the Titans’ coach. “She dealt with a little injury last cross-country season. In track last spring, she qualified for regionals in the 3,200 (meters). Her improvement from last year to this year was pretty big, and I think she has good years to come. I think that’s going to show up in the 3,200 this year.”
White started swimming competitively at age 6 for a summer-league team and at 9 for different clubs in Winston-Salem. All the while, her mother was telling her she had great natural talents as a runner. White was home-schooled in middle school, and she started running cross-country for a local home-school team.
When attending West Forsyth was on the horizon, she knew she had a decision to make.
“I had always loved swimming more than running. My mom told me I’d be a better natural runner than swimmer, but she was supportive of my swimming,” White said. “I ran some 5K road races and had some good times, and I tried cross country as a sport in middle school.
“I would swim in the mornings, go to cross-country in the afternoon, then leave straight to go to swimming practice,” she said. “It was too much. I had to decide which one I favorited, and I saw I had more potential in running.”
White said she basically started over her freshman year at West Forsyth.
“My form wasn’t very good, so it was all new,” she said. “I started at square one. Last year was a building year for me,” she said.
