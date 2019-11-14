Running has been a way of life for about as long as Sunita Agarwala can remember.
And her first race — a Turkey Trot 5K — came at a memorable location — Lake Placid, N.Y., site of the “Miracle on Ice” United States hockey win against the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics — when she was in second grade. The race was memorable for her for different reasons.
“We went there for Thanksgiving to visit my grandparents and my dad signed my brother and me up for it,” Agarwala said. “He has always competed in road races and triathlons and thought it would be a good idea. Well, I didn’t do so well. But my brother, who I think was in first grade at the time, won a turkey. I didn’t win anything. But I had enough fun that I wanted to keep running.”
Agarwala, a junior at Bishop McGuinness, was the lone representative for the Villains at the NCHSAA Class 1-A girls cross-country state championship meet in Kernersville last Saturday after qualifying as an individual at the Midwest Regional the week before.
She missed running in the state meet last year — her first on the team at McGuinness — because it conflicted with her involvement with a Model U.N. event.
“That was unfortunate, because we qualified as a team last year and I couldn’t go,” Agarwala said. “This year, I was kind of there running without a team.”
Agarwala finished 43rd with a time of 22 minutes, 14 seconds, just off her personal-best time of 22:10, which she achieved earlier this season at a meet at Hagan Stone Park in Greensboro.
Agarwala also swims the freestyle distance events (200 and 500) and plays soccer for McGuinness.
“It depends on which week of the season we are in as to which is my favorite,” Agarwala said. “I love all three. Running does lend itself to soccer because they have a lot of the same concepts. But for cross country, the distance has always been comfortable for me. It’s not daunting at all. Running is more of a mental game. You have to run smart to run fast. There is always a way to improve and there are a lot of variables. I love that.”
Agarwala has been running plenty of 10Ks (six miles) recently and is interested in possibly training for a half-marathon (13.1 miles).
“I’ve got to see how much time I have for that,” said Agarwala, who is also in National Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, Student Ambassadors, Quiz Bowl, and a photographer for the yearbook. “That would definitely be the longest distance I have run.”
—Marc Pruitt
