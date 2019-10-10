Sofia Lawrence figured out that volleyball was the sport for her when she was in fifth grade.
Lawrence, a senior setter at Bishop McGuinness and two-year varsity player, enjoyed playing basketball and soccer when she was younger but never felt completely gratified until she hit the volleyball court.
“I discovered that volleyball felt a lot more relaxed for me than basketball or soccer did,” Lawrence said. “ Once I tried it, I knew it was the right sport for me.”
Lawrence doesn’t play year-round or for a club team which is why she was somewhat nervous about trying out for the Villains as a freshman.
“I went to tryouts and it was me and another freshman and a bunch of sophomores,” she said. “I made the JV team without having a lot of expectations for playing time and ended up starting most of our matches.”
As a sophomore, Lawrence was the captain of the JV team and drew on her experience from the previous season and the lessons she learned from the older players.
“That was a fun season for me because it was easy to follow the example of the sophomores from the year before as a leader both on and off the court,” Lawrence said. “As a setter, I feel like the position has some natural leadership qualities because you have to know where everyone is on the court and understand the rotations. Being a leader is something I’m committed to, whether that’s in volleyball or student council or anything else.”
Things weren’t as rosy for Lawrence as a junior. She made the varsity team and her playing time dwindled significantly on a roster that featured 11 seniors.
“I wasn’t even sure I wanted to continue playing volleyball this season until I started to get myself ready over the summer before tryouts,” Lawrence said. “I realized how much I still loved it. I realized that I wasn’t going to let my junior year affect my senior year.”
Lawrence is the only senior on the team this season and draws on her experience to pass along lessons she has learned.
“We have a young team and we are doing really well,” Lawrence said. “I want to be someone the younger players look up to.”
Lawrence, who also helps do the artwork and sets for the school’s drama productions, wants to study design in college and is interested in North Carolina, N.C. State, Appalachian State, Dayton and Clemson.
She is in the National Honor Society, is President of the National Art Honor Society and Special Olympics Club, and is also involved with Student Ambassadors, Peer Ministry, Center for Creative Leadership, and the school’s learning support program.
—Marc Pruitt
