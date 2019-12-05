The responsibilities of a team captain can be difficult, especially at 6 a.m. Senior Sara Oakman faces that challenge every day on the East Forsyth girls swim team.
“I’ve got to be a good leader,” Oakman said. “I have got to be happy at 6 in the morning to get them ready to get into the pool.”
Once she gets her teammates into the pool, practice settles down.
“It’s rough getting them off the bleachers,” Oakman said. “We do stretches and then get into the pool. They’re awake after that.”
Oakman has been swimming four years at East Forsyth. She began swimming when she was 5 years old and has competed in a summer league. She credits watching her older brother with inspiring her to swim.
“I thought I might try it too,” Oakman said. “It’s fun some times and tough at other times. I have a lot of friends on the swim team.”
Taking the initial plunge each morning is one of her biggest challenges.
“Being in a cold pool at 6 a.m. is not fun,” she said. “The water is never warm. It’s supposed to be at 82 (degrees) but it’s always at 78.”
Oakman swims the 100-yard breaststroke and the 200 individual medley, an extremely tiring event, she said.
“I thought it can’t be that bad,” she said. “It was bad, exhausting. I thought I was gonna drown. When I finally got to the 50 free, I never thought the 50 free could be so hard.”
She’s not a fan of the butterfly.
“I swam the 100 fly once,” Oakman said. “I don’t ever want to do that again.”
Oakman said the breaststroke is her favorite.
“I like it because I can breathe,” she said. “I occasionally swim the breast on the 200 medley relays.”
Getting into shape when the season begins is easy after the first week of practice.
“I don’t really try very hard to get into shape,” she said. “That first week of tryouts it’s rough. After that it just happens.”
She has an added responsibility for being on time for practice.
“This year I take a freshman who lives down the street to practice,” Oakman said. “I don’t want to make her late.”
Oakman is 5-foot-1, and said her height is a disadvantage.
“Sometimes the girls on the other team are 5-8 so I have to make my stroke a little bit longer,” she said. “I try to pace myself so I don’t get worn out. I’m always gasping for breath at the end.”
