Volleyball isn’t Sam Brown’s main sport, but it provides an outlet for participation when softball is not in season.
“I started playing mainly because softball and volleyball are in different seasons,” said Brown, a senior at East Forsyth. “It helps a lot to stay in shape for softball.”
Although Brown takes playing volleyball seriously, she said it’s still a way to just have some fun.
“It’s fun because there’s less worry since it isn’t my main sport,” she said. “I can just have fun out there. The people I play with are just like family.”
She identified two things she didn’t like.
“The sprints at practice, they were awful,” Brown said. “The 6 a.m. workouts every Tuesday and Thursday during the summer were awful. I only went to two because I had softball all summer.”
The speed of the game between softball and baseball is as different as night and day, and that’s something Brown likes.
“Volleyball is so fast compared to softball,” she said. “I like the aspect of having both. You don’t have much time to think about it in volleyball. With softball you can catch your breath and think more about it.”
Brown was a middle blocker for the Eagles, a position that required constant movement on the front line.
“You do so much at middle blocker,” she said. “If there’s a block on the right side you have to be there. If it’s on the outside you have to be there. If we run a certain play you have to be there.”
Brown, who is 5-foot-8, said facing a taller opponent can be challenging.
“Some middles may be taller,” she said. “You just have to jump faster and try to block them or get a touch on the ball.”
She said her main goal this season was to increase her number of blocks.
“I wanted to get as many blocks as I could,” Brown said. “I wanted to have fun the whole season and give my all every game.”
Blocking and serving were her biggest strengths but passing the ball needed work, according to Brown.
“I am not a good passer,” she said. “I am good at serving. I am a power server and get a lot of aces.”
She was also motivated to get her serves over the net.
“I get taken out and the libero comes in after I serve,” Brown said. “If I hit the ball into the net I think, ‘Oh, my gosh, I have to go out.’”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.