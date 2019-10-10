Unlike most players who are unhappy when they move down in ranking on a team, East Forsyth’s Ryan Mabe had no problem when she dropped a spot this year.
Mabe played No. 2 singles on the tennis team for the Eagles as a sophomore. This year, the junior is No. 3.
“I feel like it’s better for me,” Mabe said. “We lost a lot of seniors. I feel like third is less stressful. I’m doing a lot better.”
Mabe participated in gymnastics for 13 years before gravitating toward tennis.
“I was really big into gymnastics and then I tore my hamstring,” she said. “I knew it wasn’t the best decision to stay in it, especially going into high school.”
Mabe started playing tennis in the eighth grade at Kernersville Middle School, mainly at the urging of her friends.
“My friends said it was fun,” she said. “I ended up liking it a lot. It’s an individual sport but you play as a team and end up winning or losing matches together.”
Mabe admitted there are some days when practice seems harder.
“Sometimes during practice, I don’t want to play,” she said. “School stresses me out, but there’s never really a day I don’t like it.”
She said becoming a good tennis player requires a lot of hard work.
“It’s not going to be something that just happens,” Mabe said. “It’s not the easiest sport. As long as you stay focused you will succeed. You have to be dedicated, and you have to be patient.”
Mabe said she’s devoted a lot of time to working on her forehand and backhand.
“I’ve worked on those a lot, so I’ll know where to place the ball,” she said. “I’ve also worked on my serves a lot. They are getting a lot better. I have more power and I’m getting stronger.”
She said her two weaknesses can sometimes get discouraging.
“Sometimes returning girls serves or not getting to the ball as fast I need to are things I need to work on,” Mabe said. “It can get discouraging and I lose confidence in my play.
“I just work hard in practice and tell myself to keep going. Most of the time determination takes over and I end up gaining back my confidence.”
She has a favorite spot on the court when she’s playing.
“I really like to play at the net,” Mabe said. “In doubles that’s where I’m the strongest at.”
—Ken Winfrey
