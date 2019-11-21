There’s one thing running back Robbin Smith of East Forsyth dislikes about football.
“I don’t like having to wait to get back into the game,” said Smith, a senior for the Eagles. “I usually don’t come out on offense, only on defense and during halftime.”
There was one game this season he didn’t object to a short break.
“I ran 78 yards for a touchdown against Davie,” he said. “I had to take a break after that. I felt lightheaded.”
Smith said the longer he ran, the farther the goal line seemed.
“I thought, ‘Are we there yet?’” he said. “I was thinking about stopping and getting tackled, but I knew (Coach Todd) Willert would yell at me.”
Satisfaction came when he finally crossed the goal line.
“I said, ‘Wow, I really just ran that far,’” Smith said. “I had 193 yards rushing in that game.”
Running back is what suits Smith best.
“I like the control,” he said. “It’s like playing backyard football again.”
The position requires a lot of thinking.
“You have to think where the next hole is going to be,” Smith said. “You have to slow down to hit the hole. You have to have that will to just keep fighting to get those extra yards.”
Smith also said there’s tremendous responsibility that goes with the position.
“If the game’s riding on you to pick up that extra yard and you can’t get it, then it’s all on you,” he said.
Smith credits advice given by his brother, Christian Beal-Smith, who plays for Wake Forest, for instilling that will to work hard.
“He told me to never give up, no matter what,” Smith said. “He told me to always work hard.”
Beal-Smith also played at East Forsyth, but the two brothers were never on the same team.
“He was on the varsity, and I was on the junior varsity,” said Smith. “He was the one who inspired me. I just wanted to break my brother’s records.”
Smith said he’s putting in extra work as the Eagles prepare to defend their NCHSAA Class 4-A championship.
“I’ve been working on stamina since I’ll have to stay in the game more,” he said. “I’ve been lifting more in the mornings.”
He said the Eagles are working hard to get their swagger back.
“We’re trying to be better teammates to one another and get that family bond back,” he said. “I believe that’s what made us so great last year. We’re just hanging out more together and trying to get back to it.”
—Ken Winfrey
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.