Regan Mack tried a handful of sports as a kid, but she never found one that grabbed her attention enough to really dedicate any time to them.
Until her sophomore year at West Forsyth.
That’s when her father, Kevin Mack, was driving past the driving range at Salem Glen Country Club in Clemmons and suggested that she take up golf.
“My dad had played for a long time, and we live in Salem Glen — we drive past the range every day — and one day he just said, ‘Let’s try it,’” she said.
“I had tried so many sports, and none of them had stuck. When I first started playing, I enjoyed it. I definitely wasn’t any good, but I enjoyed it and stuck with it. I found out that I liked it.”
Two years later, Mack, a 17-year-old senior, is one of the Titans’ top four golfers. She qualified for the NCHSAA Class 4-A regional last year, has already qualified this year, and thinks maybe she’s found something she can do the rest of her life.
“I think I liked that golf was the kind of sport you can play solo. You have to rely on yourself,” she said. “No one else is gonna be there. If you play basketball or volleyball, you always have teammates. In golf, you have the mindset that you will be on your own. You’ve only got yourself.”
According to Jimmy McMullen, the Titans’ head coach, Mack shoots in the mid-40s for nine holes. She’s cut her scores by about 10 shots since taking up the game as a sophomore.
“She worked all summer long last summer,” he said. “She puts all her effort into it. She plays with her dad all the time, and we’ve had a lot of programs at Salem Glen, and she’s come to all of them. She’s an incredible teammate; she’s a great athlete, and she is so positive about everything.”
Mack said that overcoming a bad round has been a mental barrier she’s crossed.
“Golf will get in your head about a lot of things,” she said. “Last year, at regionals, I played bad, finished last. That’s when I realized that I can’t let a bad round take control of me.
“I’ve gotten a lot better. I’m not saying I’m great by any means. The first year, every match, every hole I made double par. Now I’m down to making pars. I wish I had taken golf up earlier, but I am glad I took it up.”
—Dan Kibler
