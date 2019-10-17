Four years on the tennis team at Mount Tabor led to a crowning moment for Rebecca Pollard last week in the Piedmont Triad 3-A tournament.
Pollard and teammate Meg Salt won the conference doubles championship in thrilling fashion with a 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) victory against Meghan Whalen and Gretchen Cross of Southwest Guilford.
Not too shabby for a player who arrived as a freshman and was the No. 13 player on a team with 13 players.
Pollard began playing tennis in elementary school after being encouraged by her parents.
Her father, Mike, is an assistant coach at Mount Tabor and would take her to lessons at New Sherwood with Karen Duncan.
“I also had a friend who was playing, and we would go together,” Pollard said. “But when my friend stopped going, I stopped going, too.”
Pollard took a break from the game until her dad talked her into trying out for the team at Mount Tabor the summer before her freshman year.
“I started going out to hit with my dad again and I also went to a camp at Wake Forest that summer,” Pollard said. “When I went to the first day of tryouts, I didn’t really know anyone and I was a little nervous because I looked around and could tell I wasn’t as good as everyone else. I questioned whether I would even make the team.
“All the older girls really made me feel welcome, though. Actually, the first day of practice we have every season is a lot of fun because it always sets the tone. And the last three years, I’ve gotten to meet the new players and get to know them before school even starts. That was a huge thing for me as a freshman.”
Pollard has thrived at Mount Tabor since, both on and off the courts. She is the Editor-in-Chief of the yearbook, is in the Tabor Girls Council and is a Teacher Cadet.
She goes to Sherwood Forest Elementary School every “A” day to assist in the second- grade classroom of Ms. Phelps. She also goes to the Special Children’s School every other Wednesday to lead a class in physical education. She was a cadet last year at Jefferson Middle School.
“I’m proud to be a part of something that represents my school like this in such a good way,” said Pollard, who is interested in attending Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington and UNC Charlotte. “I want to be a teacher and am really enjoying elementary school. That’s what I’ve got my eye on right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.