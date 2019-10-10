Ramiro Pazcual-Hernandez excels as an orchestrator on the soccer field. But in his final season at Glenn, he’s proving that he can create his own offense, too.
Pazcual-Hernandez, a senior center midfielder for the Bobcats, showcased some glimpses of his scoring capability in a 3-1 road win against Western Guilford earlier this season.
“I was excited to see the ball go in,” he said. “That was a big game for us because we came in and beat a team that was undefeated. My preference is to set up my teammates for scores. But if the opportunity is there, I will definitely take the shot.”
In a video of the Glenn-Western Guilford game posted on the Maxpreps.com website, Pazcual-Hernandez is in the middle of the field when he takes a pass from the left wing. A defender comes his way, and he takes a couple of dribbles to his right to get space. Then he drills a shot from 28 yards out that eluded the goaltender and landed in the upper right corner of the net.
“That shot was a thing of beauty,” said Coach Sean Sexton of Glenn, whose team was 7-3-3 as of Oct. 7. “Ramiro is excellent at getting assists, but now, he’s starting to find his own shot. As he continues to attack with added confidence as a scorer, we’re going to be vastly improved.”
Visually, Pazcual-Hernandez, who is 5-foot-6, 125 pounds, is not an imposing figure. But that’s hardly the case once the match begins.
“Physically, he’s small, but he has no fear in taking on bigger opponents,” Sexton said. “He knows how to use his body. So, it’s not surprising to see him get so many takeaways. Not only is he incredibly patient, but he’s our voice of calm on the field. His demeanor is always composed, cool and collected.”
It doesn’t take opponents long to discover that Pazcual-Hernandez refuses to be pushed around. He more than holds is own because of his background as a wrestler. For the past two seasons, he has competed for the Bobcats in the 106-pound weight class.
“The physicality of wrestling has been a big help for me as a soccer player,” he said. “After my freshman year, my older brother (Jonathan) encouraged me to give it a try. Wrestling has helped me to get stronger, and that gives me a lot of confidence to challenge bigger people.”
Three questions for Pazcual-Hernandez
Q: What’s your favorite style of music?
Answer: Christian Rap
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Dubai
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Pizza
—Craig T. Greenlee
