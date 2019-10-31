For R’Eyona Smith, there was a time when basketball was her sport of choice. But all that changed when she suffered a torn anterior-cruciate ligament as an eight-grader while playing with the Lady Comets travel team.
Rehab was a laborious process. As a result, Smith did not play her freshman year at Glenn. That’s when she decided to explore other sports. So, as a sophomore, she joined the track team and competed in the 800-meter run.
“It took a while to recover from that injury,” Smith said. “I didn’t have the love for basketball that I used to have. The game was no longer fun for me.”
At 6-foot-1, it was only a matter of time before friends started encouraging Smith to give volleyball a try. However, there was one issue. Not only had she never played, but she knew absolutely nothing about the game.
“My friend (volleyball player Ceja’ Cook of Glenn) kept asking me about coming to tryouts, so I did,” said Smith, a senior middle hitter who was second on the Bobcats in kills (101) and blocks (51) this season. Because of the different techniques involved with hitting and setting, volleyball can be a difficult game to learn, especially if you’re new. But the coaches were willing to teach me, and I was willing to learn. That made it much easier.”
Smith helped her development immensely during the off-season before her senior year. She spent last summer sharpening her volleyball skills with the Champion travel team. The rate of improvement for Smith exceeded all expectations.
“It was like night and day,” Coach Bob Horn of Bobcats said. “When R’Eyona came to us as a junior, she didn’t even know what a volleyball set was. I’ve never seen a player improve so much in every phase of the game over such a short period of time. By the middle of this season, I named her as one of the team captains and she earned it.”
After graduation, Smith plans to enroll in the nursing program at East Carolina. Her goal is to be a midwife.
“I want to be a part of people’s lives as they start their families,” she said.
Three questions for Smith
Q: What’s the best book you’ve read?
Answer: “The Scarlet Letter” by Nathaniel Hawthorne
Q: Where would you go on your dream vacation?
Answer: Dubai
Q: What’s your favorite food?
Answer: Chicken Alfredo
—Craig T. Greenlee
